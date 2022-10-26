Hiromu Arakawa's Autobiographical Manga Hyakushō Kizoku Gets Anime

Shinshokan announced on Wednesday that Hiromu Arakawa 's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) is inspiring an anime.

Shinshokan made the announcement at the exhibit event for the manga at the Tokyo University of Agriculture.

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Arakawa launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan pulbished the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.

Arakawa launched the Silver Spoon manga in 2011, and ended it in November 2019. The manga won 2012's Manga Taisho (Cartoon Grand Prize) and Booklog awards, and 2013's Shogakukan Manga Awards in the boys' category. The manga inspired two television anime seasons in 2013 and 2014, as well as a live-action film in 2014.

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two original video anime projects, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films launched recently on May 20 and June 24 commemorating the 20th anniversary of the franchise .