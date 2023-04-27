News
Kodansha USA Licenses How to Grill Our Love, Small Nozomi & Big Yume, The World of Summoning Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga launch digitally in May
Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Thursday that it it will publish the following manga digitally in May.
Title: How to grill our love (Yaiteru Futari)
Author: Shiori Hanatsuka
Debut Date: May 5
Summary: Dating can be tough when you nerd out over barbecue. Kenta, a practical pitmaster, looks for a grill-friend in Chihiro, an aloof and faultless business babe…or is she? Scared of being rejected for who they really are, the two of them find comfort in food and each other…and all is well until Kenta must transfer away. With their developing relationship at steak, Chihiro proposes they tie the knot and they marry for better or wurst. Winging a long-distance marriage is one thing, but here's the rub—they barely know each other! It's a rare marriage where all the awkwardness of dating meets a sizzling passion for grilling!
Hanatsuka debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 23.
Title: Small Nozomi and Big Yume (Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume)
Author: Sou Hamayumiba
Debut Date: May 16
Summary: High schooler Nozomi Koiwa wakes up and discovers she's lost her memories...and a whole lot of height. Now the size of a soda can, she flees from a feline assault into the disgusting den of Yume Okubo, a drunken shut-in NEET who's terrified of people and hasn't been outside for months. Between falling beer cans and deadly insect traps, Nozomi survives long enough to convince the airheaded Yume that she's a figment of her imagination who's come to save her from hitting rock bottom...all while investigating how she ended up funsized. But despite their differences—height, brains, and otherwise—each half of this quirky combo might just be what the other needs!
Hamayumiba launched the manga in Morning two in May 2019, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2021.
Title: The World of Summoning (Shо̄kan Suru Sekai)
Author: Yūki Kodama
Debut Date: May 30
Kodama (Blood Lad) launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. The manga will end with its next chapter. The manga has a worldwide simultaneous release in English and French. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 6.
