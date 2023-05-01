Otakon 2023 Hosts Composers Shota Nakama, Yasuharu Takanashi, Rock Ensemble Yaiba

Image Courtesy of Otakon 2023

The staff of2023 announced on Thursday that the event will host composeras a guest. The event also announced on Friday that it will host composerand rock ensemble, who will perform.

Takanashi composed music for anime such as Naruto Shippūden , Fairy Tail , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Kengan Ashura , Fresh Pretty Cure , Heartcatch Precure! , Suite Precure , Smile Precure! , Ikki Tousen , Hell Girl , Gantz , Log Horizon , The Testament of Sister New Devil , ēlDLIVE , GeGeGe no Kitarō , and Zombie Land Saga .

He is also the leader of -yaiba- . Takanashi won the JASRAC International Award six times.

-yaiba- is a rock ensemble that fuses orchestral rock music with Japanese traditional instruments. The group consists of Takanashi (keyboard), Hiroshi Motofuji (Japanese taiko drums), Kenji Fujisawa (guitar), as well as several other musicians.

Nakama contributed music for games like Final Fantasy XV and anime such as The Rising of The Shield Hero . He is the founder of Video Game Orchestra (VGO), and he directed the Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Concert.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year's event will also host manga artist Kyoko Aiba and Macross Artist Hidetaka Tenjin . The event announced its its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."



Source: Press release