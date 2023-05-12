Doga Kobo's Original Anime Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Reveals New Visual, Video

Original anime taking place in Shibuya will air in 2024

The official website for Doga Kobo 's original television anime series titled Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night ( Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai ) revealed a second visual and second teaser video for the anime on Friday.

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

The anime will air in 2024, and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo .

The youth story will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.