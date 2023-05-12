News
One Piece Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for April.
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 102
- #2 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 6
- #3 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 9
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19
- #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #8 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #9 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 8
- #11 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 24
- #12 — Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26
- #13 — Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess volume 11
- #14 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 6
- #15 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 3
- #16 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #18 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 12
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
The sixth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #10 on the list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)