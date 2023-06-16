News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, One-Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, Berserk, Blue Lock
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 34
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #3 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #5 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 25
- #6 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 9
- #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #9 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 102
- #11 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 6
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #14 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19
- #18 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Box Set volume 1-23
- #19 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 6
The sixth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #15 on the list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)