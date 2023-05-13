HIDIVE Streams WATAMOTE: No Matter How I Look At It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular Anime

© 谷川ニコ／スクウェアエニックス・「ワタモテ」製作委員会”

Watashi ga Motenai no wa Dou Kangaete mo Omaera ga Warui!

announced on Wednesday that it will stream all 12 episodes of the) anime on May 13 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The anime will stream both in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub

The 12-episode anime series premiered in July 2013 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The company removed the anime in March 2022.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2014. The company re-released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on March 14. The English dub cast includes:

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

At the tender age of 15, Kuroki Tomoko has already dated dozens and dozens of boys and she's easily the most popular girl around! The only problem is that absolutely none of that is real, and her perfect world exists only via dating games and romance shows. In fact, the sad truth is that she gets tongue tied just talking to people, and throughout middle school she's only had one actual friend. All of this makes Kuroki's entrance into the social pressure cooker of high school a new and special kind of hell. While Kuroki desperately wants to be popular, she's actually worse off than she would be if she was completely clueless as to how to go about it. After all, the things that work in "otome" games rarely play out the same way in reality, especially when the self-appointed "leading lady" isn't the paragon she thinks she is. There's not much gain and plenty of pain ahead, but even if it happens again and again, there's always someone else to blame!

Yen Press is publishing the creative team Nico Tanigawa 's original manga in North America.

Source: HIDIVE