HIDIVE Streams WATAMOTE: No Matter How I Look At It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will stream all 12 episodes of the WATAMOTE: No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys' Fault I’m Not Popular! (Watashi ga Motenai no wa Dou Kangaete mo Omaera ga Warui!) anime on May 13 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The anime will stream both in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.
The 12-episode anime series premiered in July 2013 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The company removed the anime in March 2022.
Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2014. The company re-released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on March 14. The English dub cast includes:
- Monica Rial as Tomoko Kuroki
- David Matranga as Tomoki Kuroki
- Emily Neves as Yuu
- Margaret McDonald as Hina
- Ashley Miller as Okada
- Blake Shepard as Kiyota
- Clint Bickham as Suzuki
- Blake Shepard as Yandere Boy
- John Johnston as Teacher
- Carli Mosier as Nurse
- Johnny De La Cerda as Kosaka
- Beth Lazarou as Gym Teacher
- Elizabeth Bunch as Sniper
- Shelley Calene-Black as Mrs. Kuroki
- David Wald as Mr. Kuroki
- Leraldo Anzaldua as Ishimine
- David Wald as Narrator
- Juliet Simmons as Kii, Imae
Sentai Filmworks describes the story:
At the tender age of 15, Kuroki Tomoko has already dated dozens and dozens of boys and she's easily the most popular girl around! The only problem is that absolutely none of that is real, and her perfect world exists only via dating games and romance shows. In fact, the sad truth is that she gets tongue tied just talking to people, and throughout middle school she's only had one actual friend. All of this makes Kuroki's entrance into the social pressure cooker of high school a new and special kind of hell.
While Kuroki desperately wants to be popular, she's actually worse off than she would be if she was completely clueless as to how to go about it. After all, the things that work in "otome" games rarely play out the same way in reality, especially when the self-appointed "leading lady" isn't the paragon she thinks she is. There's not much gain and plenty of pain ahead, but even if it happens again and again, there's always someone else to blame!
Yen Press is publishing the creative team Nico Tanigawa's original manga in North America.
Source: HIDIVE