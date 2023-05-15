Border Break PS4 Game Ends Service on September 9

Game to hold final offline event on August 19

The official website for Sega 's PlayStation 4 version of its Border Break arcade game announced on Monday that the game will end its service on September 9 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The game also announced its final offline event titled "Kōkai Namahōsō! Border Break no Bo! #Last Runners" (Public Live Broadcast! Bo from Border Break! #Last Runners), which will be held on August 19, at the 11th floor of the Sega main office in Ōsaki Garden Tower in Tokyo.

© SEGA

The event's guests include the game's staff and cast:

Staff: Series Producer: Seiji Aoki Producer: Yō Momotani Advertising Manager: Kensaku Nishimura Advertising Assistant: Sano

Cast (character name spellings not confirmed): Ei Mochizuki as Border Afumar Mai Ishihara as Operator Konoha, Border Kuroe Riko Kohara as Border Aira, Border Akane Haruhi Nanao as Operator Fiona, Border Rafu



Automatic renewal of the game's premium service will end on June 5, Frame Lot's price revision will take effect on June 12, new purchases of Core Seeds will end July 10, ranked matches will end on August 14, and refunds for unused paid Core Seed will start from September 11 until November 30.

The Border Break mecha action game launched for PlayStation 4 as a free-to-play game with in-game purchases in August 2018.

The multiplayer game allows up to 10 players to team up and fight against an opposing 10-player team in various maps. Players are able to customize their mechs (called Blast Runners), in both appearance and weaponry.

The game's main cast includes Reina Ueda as Hati, Rie Takahashi as Mikoto, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Managar.

SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Tielle , part of the vocal project by composer Hiroyuki Sawano , performs the theme song "Amazing Trees."

Sega 's AM2 division launched Border Break in 2009 as a fast-paced multi-player 3D shooter game with mecha . The game was an early showcase for Sega 's RingEdge arcade hardware architecture.

