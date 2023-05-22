NAFCA Association for Improving Awareness of Animator Working Conditions Founded

Image via NAFCA website

The Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association (NAFCA) - a general incorporated association that seeks to improve understanding of the anime industry's management and production sides, and improve working conditions for animators - announced its founding last Friday, May 19. Formerandexecutiveis the chairman of the board. Animator and character designer, anime director, and voice actorsandalso made speeches during the founding ceremony.

NAFCA published their founding statement in English, translated by Renato Rivera Rusca.

We, Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association (#NAFCA), held a press conference yesterday to announce the formation of the association and released the statement below:



In correspondence with ANN, former Viz Media , Crunchyroll , and Netflix executive Rob Pereyda also confirmed that animator and Terumi Nishii is also involved with NAFCA. Nishii has constantly expressed disappointment in the working conditions for animators in the anime industry, and previously discussed the problems of animator unions in Japan with Ueda.

Ueda began working at Nippon Sunrise (now known as Sunrise ) in 1979, then at Aniplex in 2003. He became president and CEO of A-1 Pictures in 2010. He left Aniplex in 2017. He is a representative and planning producer for Skyfall, LLC.

Sources: Email correspondence, Comic Natalie, NAFCA's website and Twitter account