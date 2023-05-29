Tatsuwo's Dawn of the Witch Manga Adaptation Ends

Manga launched in 2019

The Dawn of the Witch

The July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, on Thursday.

Tatsuwo launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Shonen Sirius in July 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's seventh and final volume on July 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally, and it released the sixth volume on May 9. Kodansha USA describes the manga's story:

Saybil is a magic student with no memories of his life before he met a mysterious silver-haired woman in an alley. Now he travels with his teacher, Loux -- another student, Holt, and the beastfallen Kudo for "special training"... but this field trip may not be as routine as it seems!

Kobashiri launched the original novel with the first volume in August 2018. Takashi Iwasaki ( Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho manga) provides the art, and Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho illustrator Yoshinori Shizuma has partial credit for character designs. Kodansha published the sixth volume in July 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the novels in English.

The anime adaptation of The Dawn of the Witch light novel series premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .