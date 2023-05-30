News
Yen Press Licenses Fifteen Minutes Before We Really Date Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Perico launched romantic comedy on pixiv, Twitter in 2019
Yen Press announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Perico's Fifteen Minutes Before We Really Date (Maji de Tsukiau 15-fun Mae) manga. Yen Press describes the manga:
Yuki and Natsuna live in the same apartment complex and have been childhood friends for ten years. One day on the way home, with their high school graduation fast approaching, they make a decision on a whim—to start dating! In the fifteen minutes before things get a little more serious, will their friendship finally blossom into love…?
Perico launched the manga in their pixiv account and Twitter account in September 2019. No. 9 publishes the manga digitally, and it published the sixth and final digital volume on March 3. An edited and recolored version of the manga launched on Comic pixiv in February 2021. Kadokawa publishes the manga's print volumes, and it published the fourth and final print volume on April 26.
Source: Press release