Evangelion 1.0 Animation Producer, Yozakura Quartet Scriptwriter Manabu Ishikawa Passes Away

Ishikawa served as animation producer for; wrote scripts for

Anime scriptwriter and setting writer Mitsuyasu Sakai stated on Twitter on Friday that he learned on Thursday that producer and scriptwriter Manabu Ishikawa passed away.

Talent agency Office PAC also confirmed Ishikawa's passing on Saturday. Neither gave a cause of death.

Ishikawa worked as an animation producer on such anime as Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , Psycho-Pass 2 , Yatterman , and Muromi-san . He was also a producer for the Yukikaze OVA.

He wrote the scripts or oversaw the scripts for anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist , Mononoke , Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ and the Yozakura Quartet ~Hoshi no Umi~ and Yozakura Quartet ~Tsuki ni Naku~ OVAs, Welcome to Irabu's Office , Dai-Guard , Generator Gawl , Arc the Lad , C – Control – The Money and Soul of Possibility , and Transformers: Cybertron .

Most recently, Ishikawa wrote the script for the Kimi no Koe o Todoketai anime film.

Additionally, he was a production coordinator on the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime.