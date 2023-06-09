Tadashi Agi's Gifted Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Seimaru Amagi (a pseudonym for one half of The Drops of God 's Tadashi Agi sibling duo) and Rima Amamiya's Gifted manga is inspiring a live-action television series. The series will star NEWS' Takahisa Masuda as Natsuki Amakusa (pictured below on right) and Bishonen/Johnny's Jr.'s Hidaka Ukisho as Yūya Shiki (pictured below on left).

Toukai TV and WOWOW are co-producing the show. Toukai TV and Fuji TV will air the first 8-episode season on Saturdays from August 12-September 30 at 11:40 p.m. JST. The second season will premiere in October on WOWOW Prime and WOWOW On Demand.

The series follows Natsuki Amakusa, a genius detective with extraordinary deductive reasoning, insight, and logical thinking, and Yūya Shiki, who was born with the gift to identify murderers. Using their abilities, the two become partners to solve various difficult cases.

Shin Kibayashi is a prolific writer who has written numerous manga under multiple pen names. Under his real name, he has written such manga as Kaze to Kaminari and Shima Kōsaku no Jiken-bo . Under his pseudonym of Tadashi Agi (which is a pen name for him and his sister Yuko Kibayashi), he is best known for the manga Drops of God . His other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Drops of God , the new internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series of Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, premiered on April 21.

