Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Game's New Trailer Reveals Early 2024 Debut

8th mainline game in franchise is direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon featuring dual protagonists

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio revealed a trailer during Microsoft 's Xbox Games Showcase livestream on Sunday for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth adventure role-playing game. The game will release in early 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

RGG Studio describes the game's story, stating "an unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life adventure as dual playable protagonists."

The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise.

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

RGG Studio will host a RGG Summit livestream on June 15 at 11:00 pm EDT.

Source: Press release