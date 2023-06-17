×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Diablo IV PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #4, Xbox Series X version at #5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 46,644 1,640,919
2 PS5 Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 24,375 24,375
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,233 5,328,989
4 PS4 Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 8,940 8,940
5 XSX Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 8,524 8,524
6 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 7,672 28,864
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,707 3,159,687
8 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 6,568 18,646
9 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,358 1,095,617
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,554 2,208,705
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,266 5,211,237
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,162 4,034,523
13 NSw Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Atlus June 1 5,096 43,752
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,751 5,049,194
15 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 4,018 444,846
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,783 1,244,522
17 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 3,559 317,672
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,068 3,397,288
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,936 7,477,507
20 NSw We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie Bandai Namco Entertainment June 1 2,745 11,160

Source: Famitsu

