News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Diablo IV PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #4, Xbox Series X version at #5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|46,644
|1,640,919
|2
|PS5
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|24,375
|24,375
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,233
|5,328,989
|4
|PS4
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|8,940
|8,940
|5
|XSX
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|8,524
|8,524
|6
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|7,672
|28,864
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,707
|3,159,687
|8
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|6,568
|18,646
|9
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,358
|1,095,617
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,554
|2,208,705
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,266
|5,211,237
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,162
|4,034,523
|13
|NSw
|Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
|Atlus
|June 1
|5,096
|43,752
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,751
|5,049,194
|15
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|4,018
|444,846
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,783
|1,244,522
|17
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|3,559
|317,672
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,068
|3,397,288
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,936
|7,477,507
|20
|NSw
|We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 1
|2,745
|11,160
Source: Famitsu