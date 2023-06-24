×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 31,000 units in 6th week

Japan's Game Ranking: June 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 31,151 1,672,070
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,489 5,336,478
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,753 3,165,440
4 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,550 1,101,167
5 PS5 Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 4,902 29,277
6 NSw Front Mission 1st: Remake Rainy Frog June 15 4,891 4,891
7 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 4,766 33,630
8 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,362 5,053,556
9 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,315 4,038,838
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,309 5,215,546
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,906 2,212,611
12 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 3,660 22,306
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,544 3,400,832
14 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 3,209 448,055
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,190 1,247,712
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,686 7,480,193
17 NSw Hakuoki SSL ~sweet school life~ for Nintendo Switch Idea Factory June 15 2,537 2,537
18 NSw Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Atlus June 1 2,421 46,173
19 PS4 Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment June 6 2,115 11,055
20 NSw We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie Bandai Namco Entertainment June 1 1,907 13,067

Source: Famitsu

