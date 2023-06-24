News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 12-18
Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 31,000 units in 6th week
Japan's Game Ranking: June 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|31,151
|1,672,070
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,489
|5,336,478
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,753
|3,165,440
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,550
|1,101,167
|5
|PS5
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|4,902
|29,277
|6
|NSw
|Front Mission 1st: Remake
|Rainy Frog
|June 15
|4,891
|4,891
|7
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|4,766
|33,630
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,362
|5,053,556
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,315
|4,038,838
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,309
|5,215,546
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,906
|2,212,611
|12
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|3,660
|22,306
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,544
|3,400,832
|14
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|3,209
|448,055
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,190
|1,247,712
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,686
|7,480,193
|17
|NSw
|Hakuoki SSL ~sweet school life~ for Nintendo Switch
|Idea Factory
|June 15
|2,537
|2,537
|18
|NSw
|Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
|Atlus
|June 1
|2,421
|46,173
|19
|PS4
|Diablo IV
|Blizzard Entertainment
|June 6
|2,115
|11,055
|20
|NSw
|We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 1
|1,907
|13,067
