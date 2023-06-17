The Dangers in My Heart Anime Gets 2nd Season Next January

Announced at the end of season 2 on Sunday

The 12th episode for the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga ended on Sunday with an announcement of a second season next January. The new season will also run in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi .

Sakurai drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

© 桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会 (c)桜井のりお(秋田書店)2018

© 桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

The anime premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

The cast includes:

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) directed the first season at Shinei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Sound! Euphonium , Steins;Gate ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) designed the characters. The composer kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man , A Silent Voice ) scored the music. Sakurai was credited with the original story.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada , the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 8. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga's sixth volume on July 18.