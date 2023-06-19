Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Earns US$20 Million in U.S. in 2nd Weekend

Film crosses worldwide gross of US$278 million

, the first film in a planned trilogy for' live-action, earned an estimated US$20,000,000 in in its second weekend in the United States. The film screened in 3,680 theaters, ranking at #4 in the box office chart.

The film earned an estimated US$5,270,000 on Friday, US$7,500,000 on Saturday, and US$7,230,000 on Sunday.

The film earned an estimated US$37.2 million outside the United States last weekend. The film's international gross is an estimated US$174.3 million, for a total worldwide gross so far of an estimated US$278 million.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. It earned an estimated US$60.5 million in 3,678 theaters in its opening weekend in the United States

The film will open in Japan on August 4 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .

Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Steven Caple Jr. directed the film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback . Michelle Yeoh , Pete Davidson , Peter Cullen , Ron Perlman , Peter Dinklage , Liza Koshy , John DiMaggio, David Sobolov , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , Cristo Fernández , and Tobe Nwigwe all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.

Sources: Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione), Box Office Mojo (link 2)