Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ Anime Brings Back 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime revealed three more returning cast members on Tuesday. All three play grown-up versions of their Precure characters:

Additional cast members include:

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

Atsuko Enomoto ( Futari wa Precure Splash Star ) as Mai Mishou

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

It was previously announced that Yuko Sanpei will return in the anime as Nozomi Yumehara.

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

Yes! Precure 5

Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!

The anime will premiere onin October. It will show Nozomi and other characters fromandas grown-ups.

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis , 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN . Yoshimi Narita , who worked on several Precure ( Pretty Cure ) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Komi Can't Communicate , Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō , who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! , is in charge of music.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! ) anime as part of the Precure franchise 's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.

2007-2008's Yes! Precure 5 and its 2008-2009 sequel series Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! aired as the fourth and fifth series of the Precure franchise . Both series were notable for establishing the Precure characters as a team, instead of the pairings in prior series. All Precure series thereafter featured teams of magical girls with three or more characters.

Maho Girls Precure! aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

