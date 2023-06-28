I Shall Survive Using Potions! Anime's 1st Full Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song Artist, October Debut

The staff for the television anime of FUNA 's I Shall Survive Using Potions! ( Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! ) light novel series posted its first full promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video announces another cast member, the ending theme song's artists and title, and October premiere.





Nao Tōyama is joining the cast as Celestine (right in the image above), the goddess who lets the main lead Kaoru (left) reincarnate in another world.

Cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi are performing the ending theme song "Love is a potion" under their unit name harmoe .

Anime Expo will screen the world premiere of the first episode on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. Also, the event will hang a giant banner for the anime in the Los Angeles Convention Center and distribute posters and postcards.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!

The series will star:

Rin Kusumi as Kaoru

as Kaoru Tomoyo Takayanagi as Francette

as Francette Moeka Koizumi as Emile

as Emile Haruki Iwata as BELLE

as Natsuki Kitagawa as Layette

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Shin Koihime Musō , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl ) is directing the anime at the studio Jumondo . Chisato Kikunaga ( Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! ) is adapting Sukima 's original character designs for animation. Takayo Ikami ( Penguindrum , Magical Girl Site , Yuri Kuma Arashi ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone all three seasons, Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

FUNA launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Sukima in June 2017.

Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in English.

Sukima launched a spinoff manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website on January 30.

Source: Comic Natalie