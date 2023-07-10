Rascal Does Not Dream Light Novel Series to Enter Final Arc

Teenage drama series launched in April 2014; inspired TV anime in 2018; anime films in 2019, 2023

Writerstated in the afterword of(Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus), the 13th novel volume in hislight novel series, that the light novels are entering the final arc of the story. The 13th volume shipped last Friday.

The novels center on Sakuta Azusagawa, a high schooler who is among one of many who suffer from Adolescence Syndrome, a mysterious phenomenon that some teens suffer from, where they exhibit unknown and often unwanted abilities that stem from unconscious desires, fears, or mental stress. Sakuta makes the acquaintance of other individuals suffering from Adolescence Syndrome, and they work through their problems together. The novels begin with Sakuta meeting Mai Sakurajima, a famous young actress who had an unconscious desire to be forgotten by the world, and as a result is now invisible to most people.

Kadokawa published the first novel in the series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and released Rascal Does Not Dream of a Nightingale , the 11th volume, on June 20.

The light novel series has three completed manga adaptations, which respectively adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series. Tsugumi Nanamiya drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine from 2015 to 2018 for two volumes. Tsukumo Asakusa drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Petite Devil Kohai manga, which ran in Dengeki G's Comic from 2018 to 2019 for two volumes. Tsukako Akina drew the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Logical Witch no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does not Dream of a Logical Witch) manga, which ran on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website from August 2020 to May 2022 for two volumes. Yen Press published the first two manga in English.

Jun Miyazaki will launch an adaptation of the fourth novel Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol , sometime this year. Akuro Yoshibe launched the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Home Alone ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Orusuban Imōto no Yume o Minai ) manga adaptation of the fifth novel on Kadokawa 's G's Channel website on April 30. Eranto launched the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume o Minai ) manga adaptation of the sixth novel also on G's Channel on April 30.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A new sequel anime film project adapting the eighth and ninth novels — Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid — is in the works. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid will open in Japan this winter.

Source: Seishun Buta Yarō wa Santa Claus no Yume o Minai novel





