Rascal Does Not Dream Gets Sequel Anime Adapting 8th, 9th Novels

Anime to feature returning cast, staff

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event revealed on Saturday that the anime based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series is getting a new anime project that will adapt the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the anime at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is returning for composition and script, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

The returning cast includes:

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.