Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Anime Film Reveals June 23 Debut in New Promo Video

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2023 event revealed a new trailer on Sunday for the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series. The video previews the first of the two projects, the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film, and also reveals that the film will open in Japan on June 23.

The staff also revealed a main visual for the film.

©2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is also back for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

The returning cast includes:

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event (Alicia Haddick), Seishun Buta Yarō franchise's Twitter account