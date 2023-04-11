Rascal Does Not Dream Franchise Gets New Manga of 5th, 6th Novels

Both manga launch on April 30

The official Twitter account for the manga adaptations of Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō (known in English as Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series announced on Monday that the series will have two new manga that will both debut in Kadokawa 's G's Channel website on April 30.

© Akuro Yoshibe, Eranto, Hajime Kamoshida, Keiji Mizoguchi, Kadokawa

Akuro Yoshibe will draw the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Orusuban Imōto no Yume o Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Home Alone ) manga (top in image above). The manga adapts the fifth volume of the novel series, which has the same title. The story of the fifth novel is portrayed in episodes 11 to 13 of the television anime.

Eranto will draw the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume o Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ) manga (bottom in image above). The manga adapts the sixth volume of the novel series, which has the same title. The story of the sixth novel is portrayed in the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl anime film, which also includes the story of the seventh novel.

The light novel series previously had three previous manga adaptations, which respectivaly adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series. Tsugumi Nanamiya drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine from 2015 to 2018 for two volumes. Tsukumo Asakusa drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Petite Devil Kohai manga, which ran in Dengeki G's Comic from 2018 to 2019 for two volumes. Tsukako Akina drew the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Logical Witch no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does not Dream of a Logical Witch) manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website from August 2020 to May 2022 for two volumes. Yen Press published the first two manga in English.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A new sequel anime film project adapting the eighth and ninth novels — Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid — is in the works. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out will open in Japan on June 23.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Seishun Buta Yarō manga adaptations' Twitter account