GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, July 15 Premiere

Additional voices include Brandon Acosta , Casey Casper , Kimmie Britt , Katie Wetch , Veronica Laux , UkuLeili, Larry Brantley , Randy Pearlman , Ashley Thereon , Davon Oliver , Irwin Daye , Mark Allen Jr. , and Katy McGregor .

The dub 's staff includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 1 before airing on other networks. The anime is also streaming on FOD, and other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The story follows Yukito Yanagi, a boy raised in a children's home on the mainland. One day, Jingi Sagawa, an arrogant young disciple of Yukito's late father, came and took Yukito to his birthplace, Ayakashima. Ayakashima is a string of seven strange islands where legend tells of dragons of fire and water. The islands are inhabited by a mysterious entity known as Mitama.

Yukito begins living at Ayakashima with three former disciples of Yukito's father. The former disciples live as hermits as they maintain Ayakashima's peace and harmony. However, there is a deep discord between Jingi's fellow disciples Haruaki Karuma and Aka Ibuki. As harmony on the islands begins to break down, Yukito faces a secret truth.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion .

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)