GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, July 15 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
- Dallas Reid as Yukito
- Landon McDonald as Jingi
- Oscar Seung as Kurama
- Alex Hom as Ibuki
- Corey Wilder as Chataro
- Hayden Daviau as Ibara
- Kent Williams as Inou
- Lexi Nieto as Jingi (Young)
- Brianna Roberts as Momoko
- Ciarán Strange as Yako
- Marcus Stimac as Yanag
- Bev Mageto as Yukito (Young)
Additional voices include Brandon Acosta, Casey Casper, Kimmie Britt, Katie Wetch, Veronica Laux, UkuLeili, Larry Brantley, Randy Pearlman, Ashley Thereon, Davon Oliver, Irwin Daye, Mark Allen Jr., and Katy McGregor.
The dub's staff includes:
- ADR Director: Helena Walstrom
- Assistant ADR Director: Kevin D. Thelwell
- Lead ADR Engineer: Jamal Roberson
- Assistant ADR Engineer: Rickey Watkins
- Mix Engineer: Nathanael Harrison
- ADR Script Writers, Clayton Browning, Eliza Harris
- Script Supervisor: Jarrod Greene
- ADR Prep: Ben Balmaceda
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 1 before airing on other networks. The anime is also streaming on FOD, and other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
The story follows Yukito Yanagi, a boy raised in a children's home on the mainland. One day, Jingi Sagawa, an arrogant young disciple of Yukito's late father, came and took Yukito to his birthplace, Ayakashima. Ayakashima is a string of seven strange islands where legend tells of dragons of fire and water. The islands are inhabited by a mysterious entity known as Mitama.
Yukito begins living at Ayakashima with three former disciples of Yukito's father. The former disciples live as hermits as they maintain Ayakashima's peace and harmony. However, there is a deep discord between Jingi's fellow disciples Haruaki Karuma and Aka Ibuki. As harmony on the islands begins to break down, Yukito faces a secret truth.Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Are You Lost?, Happy Sugar Life, Love Flops, Smile Down the Runway) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc, GoRA is supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist redjuice (Beatless, Guilty Crown, The Empire of Corpses) is drafting the original character designs, and Misaki Kaneko (Smile Down the Runway) is drawing the finalized character designs. Naoya Tanaka is the production designer.
Kana Shibue (Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, Sasaki and Miyano, Shenmue the Animation) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion.
GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)