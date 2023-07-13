×
News
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Game Collection Streams Trailer for Rhapsody III Game

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Game collection launches on August 29 in N. America for PS5, Switch

NIS America began streaming a trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, a collection of the Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom games, on Tuesday. The video highlights Rhapsody III:

The collection will launch for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on August 29, and on Steam on August 30 in North America, then on September 1 in Europe, and September 8 in Oceania.

The games will support English and Japanese voiceover.

The collection will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover artbook, 2-disc soundtracks for both games, three art cards, two acrylic displays, a cloth poster, and a box.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles will mark the first Western releases for the second and third games in the Rhapsody/Marl Kingdom series.

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess (Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2) originally launched for PlayStation in Japan in November 1999. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom (Tenshi no Present: Marl Ōkoku Monogatari) debuted for PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2000.

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Switch and PC, launched in North America in August 2022, and then in Europe and Australia in September 2022.

Source: NIS America's YouTube channel via Gematsu

