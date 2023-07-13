Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Game Collection Streams Trailer for Rhapsody III Game

Game collection launches on August 29 in N. America for PS5, Switch

NIS America began streaming a trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles , a collection of the Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom games, on Tuesday. The video highlights Rhapsody III :

The collection will launch for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on August 29, and on Steam on August 30 in North America, then on September 1 in Europe, and September 8 in Oceania.

The games will support English and Japanese voiceover.

The collection will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover artbook, 2-disc soundtracks for both games, three art cards, two acrylic displays, a cloth poster, and a box.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles will mark the first Western releases for the second and third games in the Rhapsody/Marl Kingdom series.

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess ( Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2 ) originally launched for PlayStation in Japan in November 1999. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom ( Tenshi no Present: Marl Ōkoku Monogatari ) debuted for PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2000.

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Switch and PC, launched in North America in August 2022, and then in Europe and Australia in September 2022.