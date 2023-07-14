Disney Twisted-Wonderland Game Gets English Release in Singapore, Australia

Game featuring characters inspired by Disney villains is available now

© Disney

Disney andannounced on July 3 that they have released an English version of thesmartphone game in Singapore and Australia. The game is available now.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020, and launched in the United States and Canada in January 2022 for iOS and Android devices.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

The Disney+ subscription service announced in October 2021 that the game is inspiring an anime adaptation project. The game has also inspired several manga series and manga anthologies.

Source: Press release