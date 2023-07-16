Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed

Streaming service adds 1st episode of English dub

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Crunchyroll began streaming episode one of the English dub for the television anime of Sai Sumimori 's Am I Actually the Strongest? ( Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyō deshita? ) novel series on Saturday. The English dub cast includes:

Cris George is the ADR Director and Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer. Neal Malley is the mixer. Tyler Walker and Domonique French are writing the scripts.

The anime premeired on July 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India.

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

) is directing the anime atwith assistant director).) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahashi and) are writing the scripts.) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ai Takahashi 's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

Sumimori began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ai Takahashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)