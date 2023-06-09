News
Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme, July 1 Debut, More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Sai Sumimori's Am I Actually the Strongest? (Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyō deshita?) novel series began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The website also revealed five more cast members, the show's July 1 premiere in the Animazing!!! programming block, a new key visual, and the show's theme song artists.
The above video previews Lezel's opening theme song "Reset Life?," and Star★Shiμ'ne!!! is performing the ending theme song "Himi CHU★Pre-Love Magic."
The new cast members include (name romanizations not confirmed):
- Nobutoshi Canna as Johnny, a knight skeleton
- Chitose Morinaga as Gigan, a giant golem
- Yuko Kaida as Oratoria Belgam, a professor at the magic academy
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Schneider Halfen, vice-president of the student council at the magic academy
- Yū Kobayashi as Giselotte Orteus, Hart's real mother and the king's wife
Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India.
The anime's main cast includes:
- Ayumu Murase as Hart Zenfis
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Charlotte Zenfis
- Ayaka Shimizu as Flay
- Wakana Kuramochi as Liza
- Ami Koshimizu as Irisphilia
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Laiu
- Manaka Iwami as Marianne
- Misaki Kuno as Tearietta Luseiannel
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ai Takahashi's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:
To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!
Sumimori began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ai Takahashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019.
Sources: Am I Actually the Strongest? anime's website, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history