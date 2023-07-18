News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, Tokyo Mew Mew New anime; Secrets of the Silent Witch, The Great Snake's Bride manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|July 18
|Medaka Box BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|July 18
|Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Limited Edition BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|July 18
|Tokyo Mew Mew New BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.99
|July 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 18
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 5Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$17.99
|July 18
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Black Butler GN 32Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top GN 1Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Boy's Abyss GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Call the Name of the Night GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Cheeky Brat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Coffee Moon GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|A Condition Called Love GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Dark Gathering GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Desire Pandora GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!: Official Comic Anthology GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Goblin Slayer GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Great Cleric GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Kakegurui twin GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Love and Heartl GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Love of Kill GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|July 18
|My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Mint Chocolate GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 10 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Phantom of the Idol GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant GN 2Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 18
|Record of Ragnarok GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Run on Your New Legs GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Saint? No! Im Just a Passing Beast Tamer GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Seraph of the End GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Shadows House GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Shy GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 18
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 18
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Undead Unluck GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 18
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Black Butler GN 32Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Blue Lock GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Boy's Abyss GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Call the Name of the Night GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Cheeky Brat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Coffee Moon GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Dark Gathering GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!: Official Comic Anthology GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 19
|Imitation GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 18
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Love of Kill GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Medalist GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Messiah -CODE EDGE- GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Mint Chocolate GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 10 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Record of Ragnarok GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice-Testament to the Moon- GNs 1-2Please
|Media Do
|US$5.99 each
|July 18
|Run on Your New Legs GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Saint? No! Im Just a Passing Beast Tamer GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Seraph of the End GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Shadows House GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Shy GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Small Nozomi and Big Yume GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Undead Unluck GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 18
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 18
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
|You're My Cutie!! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How about Treason?) Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Ishura Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Magical Explorer Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Overlord Novel 16 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 18
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 18
|The Samurai and the Prisoner Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|July 18
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 2Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|July 18
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 18
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 17
|The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 21
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How about Treason?) Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 19
|Ishura Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Magical Explorer Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 19
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 18
|Overlord Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 18
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|The Samurai and the Prisoner NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 18
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 2Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|July 18
|Seventh Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 17
|Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 21
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 18
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pikmin 4 Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|July 21
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Horimiya Memorial Book Page. 100 ArtbookPlease
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 18
|Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute ArtbookPlease
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|July 18
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.