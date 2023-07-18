×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, Tokyo Mew Mew New anime; Secrets of the Silent Witch, The Great Snake's Bride manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 July 18
Medaka Box BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 July 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 July 18
Tokyo Mew Mew New BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.99 July 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 18
ATOM: The Beginning GN 5Please Titan Manga US$12.99 July 18
Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$17.99 July 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 18
Black Butler GN 32Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top GN 1Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 July 18
Boy's Abyss GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 18
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Call the Name of the Night GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Cheeky Brat GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Coffee Moon GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
A Condition Called Love GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
The Dangers in My Heart GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 18
Dark Gathering GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 18
Dead Mount Death Play GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Desire Pandora GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!: Official Comic Anthology GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
The Eminence in Shadow GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 18
Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 18
Goblin Slayer GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
The Great Cleric GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 18
The Great Snake's Bride GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Hirano and Kagiura GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Kakegurui twin GN 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Love and Heartl GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Love of Kill GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
My Dress-Up Darling GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 July 18
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman GNPlease Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Mint Chocolate GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 10 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 18
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
Phantom of the Idol GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant GN 2Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 July 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 7Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 18
Run on Your New Legs GN 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Saint? No! Im Just a Passing Beast Tamer GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Seraph of the End GN 27Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 18
Shadows House GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 18
Shy GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 18
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 18
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Undead Unluck GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 18
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Black Butler GN 32Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Blue Lock GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Boy's Abyss GN 2Please Viz Media US$8.99 July 18
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Call the Name of the Night GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Cheeky Brat GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Coffee Moon GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
The Dangers in My Heart GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Dark Gathering GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 18
Dead Mount Death Play GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!: Official Comic Anthology GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
The Eminence in Shadow GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
The Great Snake's Bride GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Hirano and Kagiura GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 19
Imitation GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 18
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Love of Kill GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Medalist GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Messiah -CODE EDGE- GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Mint Chocolate GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 10 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 7Please Viz Media US$8.99 July 18
Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice-Testament to the Moon- GNs 1-2Please Media Do US$5.99 each July 18
Run on Your New Legs GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Saint? No! Im Just a Passing Beast Tamer GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Seraph of the End GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 18
Shadows House GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Shy GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Small Nozomi and Big Yume GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 18
Undead Unluck GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 18
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? GN 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18
You're My Cutie!! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How about Treason?) Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Ishura Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Magical Explorer Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Overlord Novel 16 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 July 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 18
The Samurai and the Prisoner Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$23.99 July 18
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 2Please Vertical US$14.95 July 18
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 18
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 18
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 July 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 17
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 21
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How about Treason?) Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 19
Ishura Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Magical Explorer Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 19
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 1Please Yen Press US$7.99 July 18
Overlord Novel 16Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 18
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 21
Sabikui Bisco Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
The Samurai and the Prisoner NovelPlease Yen Press US$12.99 July 18
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 2Please Vertical US$10.99 July 18
Seventh Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 17
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 21
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 July 18
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 18
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 July 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pikmin 4 Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 July 21

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Horimiya Memorial Book Page. 100 ArtbookPlease Yen Press US$19.99 July 18
Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute ArtbookPlease Viz Media US$24.99 July 18


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
