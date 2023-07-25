News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Animal Treasure Island anime; Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen, Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 25
|Animal Treasure Island BDCite
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|July 25
|Digimon Adventure Original Japanese Version BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|July 25
|Highschool of the Dead BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|July 25
|Iria - Zeiram the Animation BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|July 25
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|July 25
|Sailor Moon S Complete Third Season BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|July 25
|Urusei Yatsura Set 2 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$79.95
|July 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 25
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 25
|Beauty and the Feast GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|July 25
|Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 3Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|July 25
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GNs 5-7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99 each
|July 25
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 25
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|July 25
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 25
|The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 25
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 25
|How Do We Relationship? GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 25
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 25
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Les Miserables Omnibus GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|July 25
|My Dear Agent GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|July 25
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|July 25
|Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|July 25
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 11 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|July 25
|SUPER HXEROS GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 25
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 25
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 25
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 20Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 8Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Boss Bride Days GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|DAYS GN 36Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Gamaran: Shura GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 25
|How Do We Relationship? GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 25
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Les Miserables Omnibus GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Me & Roboco GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 25
|Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss! GN 1Please
|Animate
|US$6.99
|July 25
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|PPPPPP GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 25
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 26
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|July 25
|Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 25
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Thompson GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|July 26
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 20Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 3Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|July 25
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 25
|Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 25
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 25
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 25
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 25
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 3Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|July 25
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 25
|Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 25
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
|I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 27
|The Invincible Little Lady Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 24
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 27
|Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
|Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 28
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 25
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 27
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 27
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 28
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|July 25
