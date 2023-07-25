×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 23-29

posted on by Alex Mateo
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Animal Treasure Island anime; Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen, Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 July 25
Animal Treasure Island BDCite Discotek US$24.95 July 25
Digimon Adventure Original Japanese Version BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$24.95 July 25
Highschool of the Dead BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 July 25
Iria - Zeiram the Animation BDPlease Discotek US$29.95 July 25
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 July 25
Sailor Moon S Complete Third Season BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 July 25
Urusei Yatsura Set 2 BDPlease Discotek US$79.95 July 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 25
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 July 25
Ayakashi Triangle GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 July 25
Beauty and the Feast GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 July 25
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 3Please One Peace US$12.95 July 25
A Certain Scientific Railgun GNs 5-7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 each July 25
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 25
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 25
Fire Force Omnibus GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 July 25
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 25
The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 6Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 25
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 25
How Do We Relationship? GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 25
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 25
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 25
Les Miserables Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$19.99 July 25
My Dear Agent GN 2Please Tokyopop US$15.99 July 25
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 25
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 1Please Vertical US$24.95 July 25
Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 July 25
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 11 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$22.99 July 25
SUPER HXEROS GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 25
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 25
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 25
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 20Please Vertical US$12.95 July 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 8Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Boss Bride Days GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
DAYS GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 26Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 25
How Do We Relationship? GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 25
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Les Miserables Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 25
Me & Roboco GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 25
Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss! GN 1Please Animate US$6.99 July 25
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
PPPPPP GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 25
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 26
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 1Please Vertical US$12.99 July 25
Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease Viz Media US$16.99 July 25
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 25
Thompson GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 July 26
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 20Please Vertical US$7.99 July 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 3Please Vertical US$14.95 July 25
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 9Cite Yen Press US$14.99 July 25
Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 July 25
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 25
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 25
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 25
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 25
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 3Please Vertical US$10.99 July 25
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 July 25
Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 July 25
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 27
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 24
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 27
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 28
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 25
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 27
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 27
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 28

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping BookAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$24.99 July 25


