North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 30-August 5

“Because it's been a while since I worked on a sci-fi action series, I didn't want to retread that. This is a new version, updated for modern times.”

― Shortly before San Diego Comic-Con, Jason DeMarco (SVP of anime at Warner Discovery) announced Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe's appearance at the Adult Swim Toonami panel. There, they were joined alongside Gill Austin (Adult Swim VP and cr...