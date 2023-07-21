Boruto Manga Returns on August 21 With 'Two Blue Vortex' Arc

Manga went on hiatus in April

The official Twitter account for the Naruto and Boruto manga franchises revealed a new illustration, the arc title, and the August 21 debut date for the "second part" of Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto 's Boruto manga on Thursday. The new arc is titled "Two Blue Vortex."

© Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Ukyō Kodachi, Shueisha

© Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Ukyō Kodachi, Shueisha, Viz Media

The manga went on hiatus in April.

Manga storywriter Ukyō Kodachi and Ikemoto launched the sequel manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to V Jump in July 2019. Kishimoto replaced Kodachi as the manga's storywriter in November 2020, starting with the manga's 52nd chapter.

Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on February 3. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media are both publishing the manga digitally, and Viz Media is publishing the manga in print.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode on March 26, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.

Viz Media licensed the series and streamed it on Hulu as it aired in Japan, and Crunchyroll also streamed the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

Kishimoto launched the original Naruto manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The series has spawned multiple anime, anime films, OVAs, and game adaptations. The Naruto Shippūden anime series ended in March 2017. The manga is inspiring a live-action Hollywood film at Lionsgate.