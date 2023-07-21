Madan no Ō Spinoff Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Lord Marksman and Carnwenhan manga launched in August 2021

published the third and final compiled book volume of's) spinoff manga in Japan on Wednesday. The spinoff manga is based on author Tsukasa Seo and illustrator Minato Yasaka's) mini-novel series of's original) light novel series.

The spinoff manga launched in the "Suiyōbi wa Mattari Dash X Comic" page of the Nico Nico Seiga website in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first volume in April 2022 and the second volume in September 2022. The novel series launched in September 2019, and the sixth volume shipped in Japan in December 2021.

The series is an alternative parallel world centering on Limalisha, Eleonar's bodyguard, and the wielder of the twin blades Carnwenhan. The story follows Tigre and Limalisha, who end up in the island of Asvar. They hear an unbelievable story from Asvar's Princess Guinevere. Artorius, Knight of the Round Table, who founded Asvar 300 years ago, has risen from the dead and taken control of the country. The two decide to cooperate with Guinevere, but they encounter a mysterious man who is stronger with a bow than Tigre.

Tsukasa Kawaguchi 's Lord Marksman and Michelia ( Madan no Ō to Michelia ) light novel series had a manga adaptation by kakao that began serialization in the "Suiyōbi wa Mattari Dash X Comic" page of the Nico Nico Seiga website in February 2020.

Kawaguchi launched the original Lord Marksman and Vanadis ( Madan no Ō to Vanadis ) light novel series in 2011 with art by Yoshi☆wo . Kadokawa published the 18th and final volume in 2017. Nobuhiko Yanai drew a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine from 2011 to 2016, and Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all 10 volumes of the manga in English.

FUNimation Entertainment streamed the 13-episode anime adaptation of Lord Marksman and Vanadis , which premiered in October 2014, and released the series on DVD and Blu-ray with an English dub in February 2016.

