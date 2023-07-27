Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime Confirmed With TV Broadcast in 2024

Manga centers on lives of yōkai, humans, gods who live alongside each other in town

Manga creator noho confirmed on Thursday that their Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga is getting an anime adaptation. The anime will be a television anime that will air in 2024.

© noho, East Press

Amazon had listed an anime adaptation in March 2022 with the manga's fourth and final volume. The volume shipped in April 2022. The manga is getting a two-volume side story, with the first side-story volume shipping on August 18.

The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website.

The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.

In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.

