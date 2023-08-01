Bakuon!! Onsa Amano Spinoff Manga Gets New Serialization on September 5

Manga spinoff's 1st serialization ran from April-September 2018

Bakuon!! - Amano Onsa no Nikoichi Hanjōki

Bakuon!!

Akita Shoten

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that Yasuhiro Makino's- A Record of Onsa Amano's Thriving Jury Rigging) spinoff manga will get a new serialization in the magazine's next issue on September 5. The manga's original serialization launched in'swebsite in April 2018, and ended in September 2018.

The manga focuses on the character Onsa Amano from the original Bakuon!! manga. Akita Shoten published the manga's one compiled book volume in December 2018.

The September issue of Bessatsu Young Champion also published the final chapter the Mimana Orimoto and Guiya Ōta 's Bakuon!! Taiwan-hen ( Bakuon!! Taiwan Arc) spinoff manga on Tuesday. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship on October 20.

Orimoto ( Mahou Shoujo Neko X , Maid in Japan ) launched the original Bakuon!! manga series in Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2011. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 20. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in April 2016. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and Crunchyroll and The Anime Network streamed the series.

Aside from Bakuon!! - Amano Onsa no Nikoichi Hanjōki , Bakuon!! also got another spinoff manga in 2018 titled Bakuon!! - Suzunoki Rin no Yabō ( Bakuon!! - Rin Suzunoki's Ambition). Akira Aoi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in May 2018, and ended it in October 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's one volume in December 2018.