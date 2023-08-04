×
News
TRUMP Vampire Stage Play Inspires Delico's Nursery TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Promo video, visual, staff unveiled for anime based on Kenichi Suemitsu's play

Kenichi Suemitsu's TRUMP 2009 stage play is inspiring a new television anime titled Delico's Nursery. An official website opened on Friday, and it unveiled a promotional video, visual, and staff:

delico-nursery
©末満健一／デリコズ・ナーサリー製作委員会

Hiroshi Nishikiori (A Certain Magical Index, Azumanga Daioh) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Suemitsu is in charge of the screenplay and series composition, in addition to being credited for the original work. Yōko Itō (Amanchu!, Golden Time) is serving as chief animation director and is also designing the characters based on original designs by Kо̄ya. Shunsuke Wada (Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Naruto stage plays) is composing the music.

The gothic fantasy takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles. The legendary original vampire TRUMP is believed to have eternal life. The anime follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic families.

Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts. Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the TRUMP manga based on the play in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in November 2020.

Sources: Delico's Nursery website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
