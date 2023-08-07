Unknown X Reveals Touhou Dungeon Maker Game, Touhou Danmaku Kagura PC Version's February 7 Release

Developer Unknown X and publisher Alliance Arts announced on Monday that they will release a new roguelike tower defense dungeon management role-playing game in the Touhou Project franchise titled Touhou Dungeon Maker - The Labyrinth of Heart - for PC via Steam . Also, the companies revealed that the Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost rhythm smartphone game's updated and expanded version will launch on PC via Steam on February 7 and on Nintendo Switch at a date to be announced. The game will feature a song collaboration with Undertale game creator and composer Toby Fox . The companies streamed trailers for both games:

Touhou Dungeon Maker - The Labyrinth of Heart -

Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost

Unknown X describes Touhou Dungeon Maker - The Labyrinth of Heart - :

Mysterious dungeons filled with phantoms have appeared all across Gensokyo, slowly consuming the surface world. Fend off 100 waves of apparitions with six Touhou heroines including Reisen Udongein Inaba, Satori Komeiji, and Hatano Kokoro. Craft the perfect dungeon to guide enemy ghosts into the line of fire. Earn XP and upgrade friendly female warriors' strength after each day survived. Scavenge the depths for clue-yielding mementos to unveil the secret behind Gensokyo's haunting.

©上海アリス幻樂団, アンノウンX, Alliance Arts Inc

Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost

Unknown X's Campfire crowdfunding campaign for thegame's standalone PC version achieved its 15 million yen goal (about US$106,000) within 30 minutes. The crowdfunding success led to Unknown X's commitment to the Switch version. Since the Campfire reached 120 million yen (about US$845,000), the Switch game will also get a physical release. The campaign ended on January 9 and raised 193,277,283 yen (about US$1.36 million).

The updated version will include songs from the original and Mitama Cards, which unlock characters featuring illustrations by creators like Yuu Kamiya and Negi Haruba . There will also be a new story mode written by Jin Fujisawa and Wakano Takeda of Story Note Co. There will be a new control scheme designed for controllers or keyboard/mouse.

Unknown X describes the story:

A mysterious cataclysm leaves Gensokyo, the land where humans and yokai of the Touhou Realm coexist, in ruins. Reimu must gather her friends by collecting Mitama Cards to assemble their powers and help restore the land of Gensokyo to its former glory.

The original smartphone game launched for smartphones in August 2021, and it ended service in October 2022. Over 5 million players have downloaded the game since its launch.

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project series, in May 2021. The game is only available in Japanese.

Touhou Jūōen: Unfinished Dream of All Living Ghost will be the 19th main game in the series. ZUN plans to release the game during this year's summer Comiket on August 12-13. The game will have competitive split-screen gameplay where characters dodge attack patters while unleashing their own patterns on their opposing character. The gameplay will be similar to Phantasmagoria of Flower View and Phantasmagoria of Dim.Dream , the ninth and third respective Touhou games, which used a similar split-screen competitive concept.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .

Source: Press release