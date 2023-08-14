×
News
'Anime no Tane' Animator Training Program Unveils 4 Anime Projects for 2024

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Graphinica, Studio GOONEYS, Nippon Animation, Noovo, Studio Eight Colors create 4 anime projects

tane.png
© The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA). All Rights Reserved.
The Association of Japanese Animations revealed the four anime projects in its latest round of the "Anime no Tane" program last Thursday.

Studio: Graphinica
Title (tentative): "Pop Pop City"
Director: Takashi Horiuchi
Producer: Kenta Takahashi
Training Target: Pre-visualization production, key animation, in-between animation

Studio: Studio GOONEYS
Title (tentative): "S-CAT"
Director: Kazushi Ishihara
Producer: Makoto Mizusawa
Training Target: Young 3DCG animator, production manager

Studio: Nippon Animation
Title (tentative): "KICKS and PUNK"
Director: Jinya Ichimura
Producer: Yuri Nakajima
Training Target: Production manager/director (episode director), character designer, animation director, animator

Studios: Noovo, Studio Eight Colors
Title (tentative): "Salteel"
Director: Rio Shimizu
Producer: Rei Tsukahara
Training Target: Assistant producer, animator, cinematographer

The four completed anime projects will be announced in February or March 2024. The works aim to raise the skill level of existing animators, and educate aspiring animators.

"Anime no Tane 2024" is organized by The Association of Japanese Animations.

The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs announced the project in 2020, and the 2020 project also featured four works.

The initiative is the latest iteration of the Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project," which aims to train young animators on-the-job. The agency launched that project in 2010 under the "Anime Mirai" name, with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project was later renamed to Anime Tamago. The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia, Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo.

Sources: Anime no Tane 2024's website, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

