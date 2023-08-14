'Anime no Tane' Animator Training Program Unveils 4 Anime Projects for 2024

© The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA). All Rights Reserved.

Anime no Tane

The Association of Japanese Animations revealed the four anime projects in its latest round of the "" program last Thursday.

Studio: Graphinica

Title (tentative): "Pop Pop City"

Director: Takashi Horiuchi

Producer: Kenta Takahashi

Training Target: Pre-visualization production, key animation, in-between animation

Studio: Studio GOONEYS

Title (tentative): "S-CAT"

Director: Kazushi Ishihara

Producer: Makoto Mizusawa

Training Target: Young 3DCG animator, production manager

Studio: Nippon Animation

Title (tentative): "KICKS and PUNK"

Director: Jinya Ichimura

Producer: Yuri Nakajima

Training Target: Production manager/director (episode director), character designer, animation director, animator

Studios: Noovo , Studio Eight Colors

Title (tentative): "Salteel"

Director: Rio Shimizu

Producer: Rei Tsukahara

Training Target: Assistant producer, animator, cinematographer

The four completed anime projects will be announced in February or March 2024. The works aim to raise the skill level of existing animators, and educate aspiring animators.

" Anime no Tane 2024" is organized by The Association of Japanese Animations.

The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs announced the project in 2020, and the 2020 project also featured four works.

The initiative is the latest iteration of the Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project," which aims to train young animators on-the-job. The agency launched that project in 2010 under the " Anime Mirai " name, with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project was later renamed to Anime Tamago . The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia , Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo .