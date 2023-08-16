Sanrio's Bosanimal Characters Also Get Live-Action Show

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Bosanimal character line announced on Thursday that the character line is inspiring a live-action television series that will debut on Fuji TV 's FOD streaming service this fall. Mone Kamishiraishi will continue voicing the protagonist Sakura.

The character line is inspiring a television anime that premiered on's "Nonstop" programming block on April 3, and is currently ongoing. Aside from Kamishiraishi, the anime's cast includesas Ran andas Cathy.

The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.

Isamu Ueno ( PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL , I'm From Japan , Mrs. Warabi ) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket , in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc. Hiromu Kumamoto , Aya Satsuki , and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.

