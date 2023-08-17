Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga Goes on Hiatus Until September 13

© Kai Ikada, Shueisha

Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi

The special chapter of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will go on hiatus to prepare for the manga's ending, and will return on September 13 with its 101st chapter. The manga will only publish a special illustration compilation on August 30.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on July 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in January 2024.



Source: Shonen Jump+