Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Unveils Additional Cast, January 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga unveiled on Tuesday the first promotional video, key visual, and additional cast. The video confirms that the anime will premiere in January 2024.

The additional cast includes:

Yumiri Hanamori as Sayuri Akino

Reina Ueda as Rena Natsukawa

The main cast includes:

Ayane Sakura as Minami Fuyuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa Shiki

The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime.(episode director for) is directing the anime atand BLADE, and) is designing the characters.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday.