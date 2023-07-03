Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! TV Anime Listed With January 2024 Premiere

©伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会

Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi

The official Twitter account for manga cafe Wing posted a photo on Monday showing the 11th compiled book volume of's) manga. The volume's wraparound jacket band shows the manga's television anime adaptation as premiering in January 2024. The 11th volume will ship on Tuesday.

The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime. Misuzu Hoshino (episode director for Laid-Back Camp , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. and BLADE , and Katsuyuki Sato ( My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is designing the characters.

Ayane Sakura will star as the lead female character Minami Fuyuki. Nobunaga Shimazaki will star as Tsubasa Shiki.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019.

Source: Wing Nerima Twitter account