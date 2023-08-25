Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Burst Angel Manga

Image courtesy of Titan Comics

Burst Angel

' Titan Manga imprint revealed on Friday that it has licensed'smanga, and it will publish the first volume in print in English on May 21.

The company describes the story:

The first volume in the hit manga adaptation of the anime of the same name! After firearms become legal in Japan, gun-toting mercenaries prowl the streets, looking to exterminate any criminals who would dare show their faces. Explore the early days of the Burst Angels — Jo, Meg, Amy, and Sei in this prequel that explores how they met and became the elite squad of mercenaries they are today!

The first volume is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Forbidden Planet.

Murao debuted the Burst Angel ( Bakuretsu Tenshi: Angel's Adolescence ) manga in Dengeki Comic Gao! in January 2004. The manga is a prequel to the Burst Angel anime. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2005. Tokyopop originally released the manga in English.

The Burst Angel ( Bakuretsu Tenshi ) anime debuted in April 2004, and it ran for 24 episodes. The Burst Angel: Infinity original video anime ( OVA ) premiered in March 2007. Funimation licensed the anime and released it on home video. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime.

Source: Email correspondence