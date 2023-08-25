News
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Burst Angel Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Minoru Murao's prequel manga launches in print on May 21
Titan Comics' Titan Manga imprint revealed on Friday that it has licensed Minoru Murao's Burst Angel manga, and it will publish the first volume in print in English on May 21.
The company describes the story:
The first volume in the hit manga adaptation of the anime of the same name! After firearms become legal in Japan, gun-toting mercenaries prowl the streets, looking to exterminate any criminals who would dare show their faces. Explore the early days of the Burst Angels — Jo, Meg, Amy, and Sei in this prequel that explores how they met and became the elite squad of mercenaries they are today!
The first volume is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Forbidden Planet.
Murao debuted the Burst Angel (Bakuretsu Tenshi: Angel's Adolescence) manga in Dengeki Comic Gao! in January 2004. The manga is a prequel to the Burst Angel anime. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2005. Tokyopop originally released the manga in English.
The Burst Angel (Bakuretsu Tenshi) anime debuted in April 2004, and it ran for 24 episodes. The Burst Angel: Infinity original video anime (OVA) premiered in March 2007. Funimation licensed the anime and released it on home video. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the anime.
Source: Email correspondence