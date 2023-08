A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime Reveals Opening Theme Song Artist

©はつはる・講談社/「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

Ojō to Banken-kun

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Monday thatwill perform the anime's opening theme song "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito" (A Person You Shouldn't Fall in Love With). The single will get a digital release on September 29, and a CD release on November 1. Ōishi will also appear as guest in the anime's advance screening on September 3 in Japan.

The anime will premiere on September 28 on the TOKYO MX , Yomiuri TV , and BS Asahi channels. The anime's staff had first announced that it would premiere in October. The anime's first two episodes will have an advance screening in Japan on September 3 at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo.

The anime stars: