×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime Reveals Opening Theme Song Artist

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Masayoshi Ōishi performs "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito" opening theme song

visual
©はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会
The official website for the television anime of Hatsuharu's A Girl & Her Guard Dog (Ojō to Banken-kun) manga announced on Monday that Masayoshi Ōishi will perform the anime's opening theme song "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito" (A Person You Shouldn't Fall in Love With). The single will get a digital release on September 29, and a CD release on November 1. Ōishi will also appear as guest in the anime's advance screening on September 3 in Japan.

The anime will premiere on September 28 on the TOKYO MX, Yomiuri TV, and BS Asahi channels. The anime's staff had first announced that it would premiere in October. The anime's first two episodes will have an advance screening in Japan on September 3 at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo.

The anime stars:

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives