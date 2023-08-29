News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 27-September 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
A Couple of Cuckoos, The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 anime; The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls, The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be< manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|August 29
|Cromartie High School BDCite
|Discotek
|US$44.95
|August 29
|Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|August 29
|My Master Has No Tail BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|August 29
|Re: Cutie Honey BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|August 29
|The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|August 29
|The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$94.98
|August 29
|Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|August 29
|Shadows House Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|August 29
Print Manga Releases
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Blue Lock GN 8Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Centaurs GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 29
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|August 29
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 29
|Edens Zero GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 29
|I Don't Need a Happy Ending GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 29
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 29
|Mieruko-chan Official Comic Anthology GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Nichijou GN 11Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 29
|Pandora Seven GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Real Account Omnibus GN 23-24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|August 29
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 29
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 29
|SINoALICE GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 29
|This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 29
|The Valiant Must Fall GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 29
|World's End Harem: After World GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 29
Digital Manga Releases
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 29
|Blade Girl GN 1Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|Citrus+ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 31
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 29
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 29
|Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 30
|Edens Zero GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|Guilty GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 29
|The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 30
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 29
|ISHIBASHI DEFENSE CORPS GN 1Please
|Printemps
|US$6.99
|August 29
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 29
|Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|August 30
|Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss! GN 2Please
|Animate International
|US$6.99
|August 30
|Pandora Seven GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 29
|Real Account Omnibus GN 23-24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
|SUPER NATURAL/JAM GN 1Please
|Printemps
|US$6.99
|August 29
|The Valiant Must Fall GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 29
|With You and the Rain GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 29
Print Novel Releases
|The Death Mage Novel 3Please
|One Peace
|US$15.95
|August 29
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 29
|Looks Are All You Need Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 29
Digital Novel Releases
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 22Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 28
|The Death Mage Novel 3Cite
|One Peace
|US$15.95
|August 29
|Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 1
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 29
|Looks Are All You Need Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 29
|Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Arm Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 31
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 30
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 20Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 1
Video Game Releases
|Samba de Amigo: Party Central Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$39.99
|August 29
Other Releases
|Grimoire NieR: Revised Edition : NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... The Complete Guide BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Books
|US$44.99
|August 29
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.