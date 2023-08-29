×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 27-September 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
A Couple of Cuckoos, The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 anime; The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls, The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be< manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 August 29
Cromartie High School BDCite Discotek US$44.95 August 29
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$24.95 August 29
My Master Has No Tail BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 August 29
Re: Cutie Honey BDPlease Discotek US$29.95 August 29
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 August 29
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$94.98 August 29
Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 August 29
Shadows House Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 August 29

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
Blue Lock GN 8Cite Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 29
Centaurs GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Ablaze US$12.99 August 29
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 29
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 August 29
Doomsday With My Dog GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 29
Edens Zero GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 29
I Don't Need a Happy Ending GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 29
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 29
Mieruko-chan Official Comic Anthology GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
Nichijou GN 11Please Vertical US$12.95 August 29
Pandora Seven GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 29
Real Account Omnibus GN 23-24Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 August 29
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 29
Shangri-La Frontier GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 29
SINoALICE GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 29
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 29
The Valiant Must Fall GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 August 29
World's End Harem: After World GN 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 29

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 29
Blade Girl GN 1Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
Citrus+ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 August 31
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 29
Doomsday With My Dog GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 29
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 30
Edens Zero GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
Guilty GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 29
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 30
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 29
ISHIBASHI DEFENSE CORPS GN 1Please Printemps US$6.99 August 29
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 29
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 August 30
Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss! GN 2Please Animate International US$6.99 August 30
Pandora Seven GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 29
Real Account Omnibus GN 23-24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29
SUPER NATURAL/JAM GN 1Please Printemps US$6.99 August 29
The Valiant Must Fall GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 29
With You and the Rain GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 29

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Death Mage Novel 3Please One Peace US$15.95 August 29
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$14.99 August 29
Looks Are All You Need Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 August 29

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 28
The Death Mage Novel 3Cite One Peace US$15.95 August 29
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 1
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 29
Looks Are All You Need Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 29
Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Arm Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 31
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 30
Record of Wortenia War Novel 20Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 1

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Samba de Amigo: Party Central Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$39.99 August 29

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Grimoire NieR: Revised Edition : NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... The Complete Guide BookAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Books US$44.99 August 29


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
