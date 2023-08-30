Sunrise's Zegapain Mecha Anime Gets New 'Olta Moda Arc' Sequel

2006 anime also gets rerun in October

The official website for Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Zegapain mecha anime franchise announced on Thursday that the franchise will have a new sequel installment titled "Olta Moda Arc," named after a "new force" in the Zegapain world. The announcement did not reveal any other information on the project (including what medium and format it will take).

The franchise will also have a rerun of the original 26-episode 2006 Zegapain anime as part of the franchise 's " Zegapain Project Reunion" initiative. The rerun will start on Tokyo MX on October 1. The rerun will also show the Zegapain ADP compilation film at an as-yet unannounced date.

The original 2006 Zegapain television anime series' story follows Kyo, the lone member of his high school swim team. To keep the team afloat, he recruits Misaki to create a promotional video for the club. She agrees, but only if Ryo will pilot a mecha under the wing of Celebrum, a resistance organization fighting to destroy Deutera Areas formed on Earth by the aliens Gards-orm. Bandai Entertainment released the series on six DVD singles in North America from 2007 to 2008, and released it again in a Complete Collection DVD release in 2009. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime in 2013.

Zegapain ADP ( Zegapain Adaptation ), a compilation film of the Zegapain television anime with new footage and characters, opened in Japan in October 2016. The film celebrated the anime's 10th anniversary.

