News
Zenryoku Usagi New Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, October Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ayu Matsuura, Kenta Miyake, Minoru Shiraishi, Saori Hayami, Rie Takahashi, Yusuke Shirai, Mayu Iino join cast

sp-header-img.png
© イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY
The official website for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for Kei Ikeda's Zenryoku Usagi manga revealed more staff, cast, and the October premiere date for the anime on August 28.

The anime will premiere on TV Kanagawa, TV Saitama, and Chiba TV in October.

The cast includes:

As previously announced, Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the new anime at Rising Force, and Misa Morie is writing the scripts. Miki Urashima is desiging the characters. Shinya Satō (PICKUP) and Hiroshi Ukai (Bros. Bird) are producing. New staff members include:

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's website, Anime Hack


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
