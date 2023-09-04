Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2 Casts Hidenori Takahashi as Tenjitsu

Takahashi already voices Hayate in both seasons of anime

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Onigunsō 's Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga revealed on Monday that Hidenori Takahashi will voice the character as Tenjitsu in the anime. Takahashi already voices the character Hayate in both seasons of the anime.

©オニグンソウ/集英社, もののがたり製作委員会

The second season premiered on July 3.

©オニグンソウ/集英社, もののがたり製作委員会

The first season premiered on, and other networks on January 9.is streaming the series in January worldwide excluding Asia.

Ryuichi Kimura ( Kemono Friends 2 , Aikatsu! ) is directing the series at BN Pictures . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is in charge of series composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.

Megatera Zero performs the second season's opening theme song "Ta ga Tame" (For Whose Sake), while Azusa Tadokoro performs the anime's ending theme song "Private Room."

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. The company describes the story:

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is...less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an unusual young woman who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The manga also runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.