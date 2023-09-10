Tenmaku Cinema Manga Ends, Gets Bonus Chapter in November

Supernatural manga launched in April

Image via Amazon © Yūto Tsukuda, Shun Saeki, Shueisha

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shounen Jump magazine published the final chapter of storywriter Yūto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki 's Tenmaku Cinema manga on Monday, and announced a bonus manga that Shueisha will publish on the Shonen Jump+ service in November (the wording implies the manga will be a one-shot and not a serialization).

Shueisha also announced that the authors will have a new one-shot manga in the upcoming spring issue of Jump Giga , but did not specify if the one-shot is for Tenmaku Cinema or a new work.

Viz Media publishes the series in English on the Shonen Jump app, and Shueisha publishes the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the series:

Hajime Shinichi's life gets a plot twist when he's possessed by the spirit of a deceased screenwriter! From the creators of Food Wars!

The duo launched Tenmaku Cinema in Weekly Shounen Jump in April. Volume 1 shipped on August 4, volume 2 will ship on October 4, and volume 3 — the final volume — will ship on November 2.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also published the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga inspired five television anime seasons, several OVAs and specials, and a spinoff manga.

Tsukuda and Saeki collaborated with writer NisiOisin to publish a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2019, and then published another one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2020.

